Many reasons behind Nitish's 'last elections' remark, say analysts

New Delhi/Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may have caused a flutter in political circles with his 'last elections' remarks, but there are several political reasons behind his statement, say political analysts.

Nitish's said remark during his speech at a public rally in Bihar on Thursday led to speculations about the imminent retirement, which were however denied by the Janata Dal-United, even as the Rashtriya Janata Dal dubbed it an effort to play the emotional card in a last ditch effort to woo voters.

Analysts feel that Nitish may come up with a surprise after the election results on November 10 and that his political moves should be watched.

"Nitish's moves cannot be prejudged, but the kind of politics the BJP has played in Bihar has alienated the JD-U," Congress leader Shakiluzzaman Ansari said.

Nitish wanted to pull an emotional chord with his vote bank, especially the Most Backward Classes like Kurmi and Koeri who have been with the JD-U.

He is facing anti-incumbency due to alleged mishandling of the return of migrants to Bihar after the nationwide lockdown since March and failure to take a position against the National Register for Citizens.

However, in the last leg of electioneering, he did say that nobody could drive out anybody from the country, referring to the fears that those who fail to prove their citizenship would be thrown out.

For him, there is nobody else who can me blamed for works not done since he is holding the state's reins for the past 15 years, with an ally in power at the Centre. "While the youth sees Tejashwi Yadav as a future leader who he is not talking of the past but jobs, he is getting traction with the voters," said an RJD leader.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said: "When Nitish Kumar declares that it will be his last election, he has effectively conceded defeat. The last election ploy is not an appeal for support on the basis of his performance, but a plea for mercy on the basis of his non-performance."

He asked why should the people of Bihar vote for a person who, if re-elected, will be a lame duck from day one.

In all, 1,207 candidates are in the fray for the third and final phase of polling for 78 seats in 15 districts, scheduled for November 7.

—IANS