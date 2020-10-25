Man injured in Secunderabad garbage dump explosion

Hyderabad: A man was injured in an explosion at a garbage dump in Secunderabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the dump near the Muthyalamma temple in the city's Monda Market area early morning.

Police said the man, believed to be a rag picker, was severely injured after he had put his hand in the dump to pick up something.

He was shifted to Osmania Hospital.

Police along with a bomb disposal squad visited the scene.

They suspect that a chemical reaction in a paint container caused the explosion.

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad.

A welder had suffered injuries in an explosion at a garbage dump in Jagathgirigutta on Saturday.

Police suspect that either a perfume or a paint container dumped in the garbage, exploded due to a chemical reaction.

