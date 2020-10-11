Man held for exposing himself indecently

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in suburban Ghatkopar for indecently exposing himself in front of a woman, the police said.

The incident took place on Rajawadi Road in Ghatkopar East on Saturday afternoon.

Bithu Parcha, the accused, stopped his car and asked the woman, who was walking on the road, about an address.

As she went near the car, the accused allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself, said a police officer.

The woman raised alarm, but he drove off.

After the woman approached Tilak Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint, the police tracked Parcha down and arrested him under IPC section 354(A) (sexual harassment).

Further probe was on.



—PTI