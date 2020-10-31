Mallarpur in Birbhum shut down to protest custodial death of 15-year-old boy

Birbhum: A dawn to dusk shutdown on Saturday was beingobserved at Mallarpur block in the district of West Bengalto protest the alleged custodial death of a 15-year-old boy, who wasarrested on a petty theft case on Thursday.The opposition BJP, which has called the 12-hour bandh at Mallapur inBirbhum district, alleged the boy died due to police brutalityin custody.

He died hours after his arrest on Thursday.

However, the police denied this and stated that the boy committedsuicide in the custody.Both ruling TMC and opposition BJP claimed that the boy'sfather was the supporter of their respective party.Police said the boy went to the toilet and committed suicide.

The BJP, which claimed the boy and his family were its party supporters,alleged he had been tortured to death in police custody.

Trinamool's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal said theboy's father Ganesh Mehana was a Trinamool supporter and the BJP was"lying".

