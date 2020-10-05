Mah - Marathwada region reports close to 1,000 new corona cases

Aurangabad: The eight districts of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra reported 970 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, authorities reported on Monday.

These districts also registered 30 more corona related deaths during the same period.

The details from all the district headquarters collected by UNI stated that out of the eight districts of the region Beed was the worst affected with 153 fresh cases and 11 fatalities, followed by Aurabgabad with 193 new cases and 6 deaths, Nanded 127 cases and 6 deaths, Osmanabad 189 new cases and 4 deaths, Parbhani 68 cases with 1 death, Jalna 48 new cases and 1 death, Hingoli 9 cases and 1 death and Latur 188 cases, the data added.

Meanwhile, out of the total 13,702 cases reported so far in the state, 326 patients have succumbed to the virus.

At present 2.55 lakhs patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and Covid care centers across the state.

—UNI