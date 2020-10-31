Lalu's son Tejashwi trying to secure his own place under the sun

Patna: As the Bihar Assembly elections are underway amid hectic electioneering, one political leader who is toiling to secure his own place under the sun - away from the political shadow of his father - is Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav.

In the absence of his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad -- whose oratory and inimitable style have catapulted RJD quite a few times to power in the past - Tejashwi is spearheading the poll campaign on behalf of his party and the Grand Alliance, of which the RJD, Congress and certain Left parties are a part.

By removing the pictures of his parents - former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi - from the banners and posters of the RJD early on during campaigning, Tejashwi had give enough indications that he would go among the voters with a new image of a young leadership.

While his father forged a Muslim-Yadav alliance to come to power in Bihar, Tejashwi is talking of going down the developmental path by taking along all sections of society.

While the opposition NDA is bringing up the alleged 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule in Bihar in the past, Tejashwi has been avoiding to join issues with them and instead talking of jobs, irrigation and education to woo the voters.

Even as Lalu Prasad, who is presently admitted in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, where he has been lodged since May 2018 after conviction in fodder scams starting 2017, may be giving political instructions to Tejashwi and other RJD leaders in the run-up to the electoral battle, Tejashwi has been adding his own elements to the RJD campaign strategy.

Given the huge crowds that are seen at the rallies of Tejashwi, it seems that his poll strategies are a success so far, remarked a party leader.

Even though Tejashwi, who was Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, may not have his father's ability to take lighthearted potshots at his political adversaries, which has swayed the voters in the past, he has been delivering his speeches in Bhojpuri for the voter connect.

"Tejashwi may not have Lalu's oratorial skills or style, but he has got his fingers on the pulse of the voters as to what they want. He also understands what to speak so as to make the youths at his rallies to clap. The promises of jobs and to take all along have been paying him dividends," said an RJD leader on the condition of anonymity.

Political analyst Faizan Ahmed pointed out that by seeking forgiveness from the people for all the wrongs done in the past RJD rule, Tejashwi has given indication that he wants to make a fresh beginning in Bihar politics.

"There is no doubt that he wants to move away from his father's shadow and prepare his own ground. In this, he is succeeding and making a connect with the electorate." Senior journalist Manikant Thakur said that though Tejashwi's attempt to move away from the past RJD rule is commendable, slip of his tongue once in a while has created fear among the voters.

—IANS