K'taka will ban firecrackers during Diwali: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka has decided to ban the sales and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said on Friday.

"The formal ban order will soon be issued," he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of signing of Karnataka's pact with a consortium led by Tata Technologies here.

Yeddyurappa said that the state government had discussed the firecracker ban with health experts and thereafter arrived at the decision.

Odisha, West Bengal and Rajasthan have already banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali. Haryana has cracked down on the sale of imported firecrackers.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the state was seriously considering the statewide ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during the 17-day Diwali festival.

The final decision on ban would however be taken only after consultations with Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, he had added.

Maharashtra too has asked people to avoid bursting of firecrackers this Diwali, though it has not banned them.

"Instead, people cam light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival," the Maharashtra Home Department said on Thursday.

—IANS