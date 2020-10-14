K'taka Cong leaders won't succumb to pressure, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Taking strong exception to the Bengaluru police naming Congress party leaders in its B'luru riots case charge-sheet, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said they won't succumb to such unethical pressure tactics.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the nomination filing of Congress party Rarajarajeswari Nagar candidate, Kusuma H here, Shivakumar asserted that the ruling BJP in Karnataka has become issueless and as a result, keeps haunting Congress leaders.

Shivakumar charged that the city police were under "tremendous pressure" to include the names of those corporators that the media has today highlighted.

"The very fact that police took so long to name them is case in point that they were under tremendous pressure from the ruling BJP," he alleged

The KPCC president further noted that just a week ago, central agencies had raided him and the central agencies had been conducting an inquiry on the party's former state president, Dr G. Parameshwara. "Now the state police have also joined the same league by naming our party corporators. People are seeing their game of vindictiveness," he said.

According to him, the BJP always looks for an excuse to divert people's attention to hide its failures.

"BJP's mis-management of Covid is a well-documented fact. Besides this, they have decisively failed in tackling farmers issues. The BJP had been thriving on such issues alone. The day people realise their machinations, the BJP will stand exposed," he said.

–IANS