K'taka BJP supporters raise pro-Modi slogans at Cong rally

Bengaluru: A group of youths continuously targeted Karnataka Leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah's poll rally in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency by raising pro-Modi slogan to distract him.

In a poll rally in RR Nagara, Siddaramaiah whenever tried to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, a handful of youths started shouting – Modi, Modi.

The slogans distracted a section of the audience who were listening to him on the road side. The shouting increased when media personnel rushed there.

Finally, irated Siddarmaiah shouted at the policemen who were at the venue and warned them that he would launch a sit-in protest if the pro-BJP crowd wasn't dispersed.

