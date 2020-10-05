Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accuses Sangh, Cong for murder of left workers

Thrissur: Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday condemned the brutal killing of 26-year-old P.U. Sanoop, a local party office bearer and breathed fire on the Sangh Parivar and the Congress who he alleged were behind the murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 10.30 p.m. near here when Sanoop and three other party workers were attacked by a group of men with swords and knives.

While Sanoop died on the spot, the other three were admitted to hospital, where the condition of one is serious.

"Sanoop was a very active party worker and was liked by all. He was always working among the people. Of late four CPI-M cadres have been brutally murdered by the RSS/Sangh Parivar and Congress combine. It's high time that these people lay down their swords and knives," said Balakrishnan.

Local legislator and State LSG Minister A.C. Moideen said the attackers have a criminal past and this brutal murder is to check the growth of our party.

The police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

–IANS