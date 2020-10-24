Kerala allows kin to see Covid victims' faces

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relaxation of sorts in health safety protocols, the Kerala government on Saturday announced new guidelines to allow the near and dear ones of COVID-19 victims to have one last look at their faces before the cremations or burials.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said only very close relatives of the dead will be allowed to see their deceased kin's faces.

"Under no circumstances should there be crowding at the funeral. The last religious rituals should be done without touching the body. Those allowed to see the faces of the dead should not touch them. None above the age of 60 or below 10 and those with ailments should come in contact with the body. The health authorities' instructions should be duly followed at the time of the funeral," said Shailaja.

All those who attend the funeral of a COVID-19 victim should strictly follow the health guidelines and go into isolation.

The new guidelines were issued after requests came from various organisations.

Till Friday, Kerala had recorded 1,261 COVID-19 deaths.

—IANS