Karnataka HC stays construction of a proposed stadium at Gunjur

 The Hawk |  17 Oct 2020 5:07 AM GMT

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State government not to commence construction of a proposed stadium at Gunjur village near Varthur on the outskirts of the city.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by Social Activist T. Narasimhamurthy.

The petitioner had contended that the 27-acre area, allotted to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for construction of the stadium, is not revenue land but 'deemed to be forest' even though revenue records do not categorise it as forest land.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 23, 2020.

—ANI

