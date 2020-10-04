Kannada film industry drugs probe: 5 pubs searched in Bengaluru

Top
 The Hawk |  4 Oct 2020 10:47 AM GMT

Bengaluru: Five pubs were searched in Bengaluru on Saturday night in connection with an ongoing probe into the usage of drugs in the Kannada film industry, said Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

Earlier, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug case. The case was initiated a few weeks ago on the basis of a complaint by Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh registered with the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors consumed banned substances.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakarthat had said that celebrities are ambassadors of art and culture and if they fall prey to such vices, it will mislead the people who look up to them.

—ANI

Updated : 4 Oct 2020 10:47 AM GMT
