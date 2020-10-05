J''khand reports 933 new COVID-19 cases, nine fresh fatalities

Ranchi: Jharkhand''s COVID-19 caseload rose to 87,210 as 933 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

Nine more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state''s coronavirus death toll to 743, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Ranchi, two each from Latehar and East Singhbhum and one each from West Singbhum and Chatra, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the maximum number of new cases at 374, followed by East Singbhum at 74.

Jharkhand now has 10,936 active COVID-19 cases, while 75,531 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has conducted 19,563 sample tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, he added.

—PTI