JD-U expels MLC for supporting daughter, who is LJP candidate

Patna: The Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Wednesday expelled its MLC Dinesh Prasad Singh for anti-party activities.

Navin Kumar Arya, State General Secretary of the JD-U, said that Singh was campaigning for his daughter Komal Singh. She is contesting this election on a Lok Janshakti Party ticket from Gayghat Assembly constituency.

"It appears that Singh is involved in the election campaign of his daughter despite being an MLC of the JD-U. Party candidate Maheshwar Prasad Yadav is contesting against her. It can hurt the party," Arya said.

He added that Singh was using his influence to apply pressure on JD-U workers in the area and asking them to campaign in favour of his daughter and the LJP.



"His act amounts to anti-party activities. Hence, we have expelled him from the primary membership of the party for 6 years," Arya said.

The JD-U and the Bharatiya Janata Party have expelled around 50 leaders from their parties after they turned rebels over denial of tickets. The majority of them have joined the LJP and are contesting against the National Democratic Alliance candidates.

—IANS