Hyderabad Cop who Ran Extra Mile in Traffic to Make Way for Ambulance Felicitated

New Delhi: One would normally find police personnel on busy crossings of the city manning traffic, carrying out inspections and issuing challans to violators. But a constable of the Hyderabad Traffic Police department ran more than a kilometre to make way for a speeding ambulance here during peak hour recently to save a life and his efforts have invited a lot of praise on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

G Babji, a constable with Abids Traffic Police Station, noticed the ambulance stuck in traffic jam along the GPO Junction-Koti road stretch on Monday evening and jumped into action to clear its path and ensure that it reached the hospital in time. "Because of the traffic jam, the ambulance was not moving. So, I just wanted to make sure that it crossed the stretch.. Without any second thought I started running before the ambulance to clear the way. I felt happy and satisfied after the ambulance crossed the stretch," Babji told PTI.

Several netizens, including Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao and senior police officials have shared the clip and lauded the cop'' dedication and passion towards his work. The city police also took to social media to share another video that was shot by someone inside the ambulance. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar heaped praise on Babji for the good job and honoured him with a memento on Thursday.

According to Babji, there was heavy vehicular traffic that day and at around 6.30 pm the ambulance reached the spot. ".. it is my duty... in the past also I did it and will continue to do in the future as well," he said. The police man further said he was not aware that someone was recording the entire incident. It was only after the video started doing rounds online that he came to know of it.

Minister Harish Rao on Thursday commended Babji's work and said his efforts in saving a patient's life made him very happy and he has made the police department proud. The manner in which Babji discharged his duty will set a precedent for others, he said. Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar in a tweet said, "HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens."

—IANS