Gujarat registers 954 new Covid cases, six deaths

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Tuesday saw 954 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,75,633, while the death toll rose to 3,734 with six more fatalities.

While the state had added 34,369 cases in October, 2,689 cases have been registered so far in November at an average of 896 daily.

A total of 1,197 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,59,448, while there are 12,451 active cases.

Surat saw 198 new cases, Ahmedabad 166, Vadodara 108, Rajkot 64 and Gandhinagar 42.

Patan followed with 40, Mehsana 39, Banaskantha 31, Junagadh 23, Sabarkantha 21, Narmada 20, Amreli and Panchmahals 19 each, Bhavnagar 16, Bharuch 14, Surendranagar 13, Gir-Somnath 12, Kheda 10, Kutch and Morbi nine each, Aravalli, Dahod, and Tapi eight each, Anand seven, Mahisagar six, Chotta Udepur and Devbhumi Dwarka five each, Porbandar two and Navsari and Valsad one each.

Three deaths were reported from Surat, two from Ahmedabad and one from Mehsana.

Ahmedabad has seen 1,905 deaths, while 853 have died in Surat, 209 in Vadodara, 163 in Rajkot, 91 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 62,10,550 tests, while 5,05,903 people are under quarantine.

—IANS