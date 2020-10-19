Gujarat registers 1,091 new Covid cases, nine more deaths

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Sunday recorded 1,091 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,59,726, while the death toll climbed up to 3,638 with nine new deaths.

In October so far, the state has added 21,151 cases with a daily average of 1,175 cases.

A total of 1,233 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 1,41,652, while there are 14,436 active cases, out of which 74 critical patients are on ventilator.

Surat saw 239 new cases, Ahmedabad 183, Vadodara 119, Rajkot 107 and Jamnagar 84.

Gandhinagar had 46, Mehsana 38, Junagadh 32, Surendranagar 21, Sabarkantha 20, Amreli 19, Bhavnagar and Patan 18 each, Bharuch 17, Banaskantha and Kutch 15 each, Gir-Somnath and Morbi 11 each, Anand, Narmada, and Panchmahals 10 each, Dahod nine, Devbhumi Dwarka and Kheda seven each, Chotta Udepur and Navsari five each, Mahisagar four, Aravalli and Valsad three each, Botad and Tapi two each and Porbandar one.

Five deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two from Surat, and one each in Vadodara and Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad has seen 1,873 coronavirus deaths, while 825 have died in Surat, 204 in Vadodara, 155 in Rajkot, 86 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 53,74,429 RT-PCR tests, while 5,48,346 people are quarantined, including 288 in government facilities.

