Grand Alliance seeks Nitish's dismissal over Munger incident

Patna: Even as the voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly was underway on Wednesday, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) sought the dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government over the death of a youth during a violent clash in Munger while immersion of Durga idol was going on.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav compared the police action in Munger with the Jallianwala Bagh incident, while the Congress demanded the dismissal of the Bihar government.

Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident in a joint press conference of the opposition's grand alliance, saying that the police thrashed people deliberately on Monday.

"What is the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister doing about this incident," he said. "Who gave permission to the police officer to act like General Dyer in Munger."

Tejashwi said the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police should be removed and a high-level inquiry should be ordered under the supervision of a High Court Judge.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the incident and said, "The Chief Minister of the state is Nitish Kumar. Devotees of Maa Durga were thrashed and fired upon. Modi and Nitish's police thrashed the devotees. Young Anurag was shot in the head. I ask if there can be more suffering than this. There is a shameless and ruthless government in Bihar today."

Surjewala demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack the government of Bihar. He said, "The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar today. He should announce the dismissal of the Bihar government today. If it does not happen, then it will be clear that faith and culture is just a formula for the BJP to get to the chair."

Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha and Premchand Mishra were also present in the joint press conference.

A youth was killed and several people were injured in the Monday clash.

—IANS