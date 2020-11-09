Goa law college woman lecturer booked for FB post

Panaji: The Goa Police on Monday booked law college lecturer on charge of outraging religious sentiments through a Facebook post, days after a complaint was filed against her for allegedly slandering Hindu religion.

"The abovesaid accused person with a Facebook profile in the name of Shilpa Surendra Pratap Singh knowingly uploaded a post on Facebook account in the public domain with deliberate and malicious intention and outraged the religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulting religious beliefs, and committing an offence under Section 295 of the IPC," read a First Information Report filed by Ravi Jha at Panaji police station.

The complaint filed with the Cyber Cell cited the Facebook post of the academic, which criticised conservative traditions in Hinduism and Islam.

Singh filed a counter-complaint with Porvorim police station in North Goa district, in which she accused the complainant of intimidation, outraging her modesty, and also inciting a lynch mob against her through Facebook posts.

–IANS