Goa govt tweaks rules for garbage disposal at film shoots

Panaji: After the controversy over the allegations of indiscriminate dumping of garbage, including PPEs, by a production unit hired by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for a shoot in a Goa beach village, the state government has tweaked garbage disposal norms for film shoots.

According to Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo, film shoot organisers would now have to engage a contractor from the Goa Waste Management Corporation for efficient and prompt disposal of waste generated during the film shoot.

"We are trying to give everybody a phone number of a Goa Waste Management Corporation contractor in the future. After a film shoot is done, production companies will have to get in touch with the contractor to collect and dispose off the waste generated at a nominal charge," Lobo said.





The Corporation functions under the aegis of the Waste Management Ministry.

The Minister on Wednesday said that Dharma Productions would be fined for indiscriminate dumping of garbage in the beach village of Nerul in North Goa, if they do not publicly apologise for the alleged dereliction.

The controversy sparked after photos and videos of garbage, dumped allegedly by a production and logistics crew hired by Dharma Production in Nerul village, surfaced online and were later retweeted by actor Kangana Ranaut.

The head of the local production unit, line producer Dilip Borkar, whose services were hired by Dharma Productions has maintained that the garbage collection was delayed by a day and said that the incident was blown out of proportion.

—IANS