Top
Home > State News > Other States > Gehlot condoles demise of Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi

Gehlot condoles demise of Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi

 The Hawk |  6 Oct 2020 9:39 AM GMT

Gehlot condoles demise of Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi

Bhilwara: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the demise of Congress leader Kailash Trivedi, who was the MLA from Sahara Assembly constituency in the State.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot also expressed grief over the demise of the leader.

"The news of the death of Sahara MLA Shri Kailash Trivedi is very sad. My deepest condolences are with the family in this very difficult time. May God gives peace to the departed soul and provides the strength to the bereaved family to bear this trauma," he tweeted.

Trivedi (65) reportedly breathed his last at a Gurugram hospital on Tuesday morning.

—ANI

Updated : 6 Oct 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Tags:    Congress   MLA Kailash Trivedi   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X