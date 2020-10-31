GDSF could play a kingmaker's role in Bihar

Patna: Even as all eyes are on the National Democratic Front led by the BJP and the Grand Alliance led by the RJD amid the Bihar Assembly elections, it is the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) that could play a kingmaker's role in the post-election scenario, several political observers believe.

An alliance of six parties, GDSF is led by Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in Bihar. The front has pockets of influence in several districts of Bihar and thus the capability to cut into the votes of parties like the Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Congress.

Political experts said that if the GDSF could bag 10 per cent of the votes, it could play the role of a kingmaker in case of a tight situation after the Assembly elections.

The GDSF headed by RLSP leader and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting 104 of the 243 seats, including 80 by Bahujan Samaj Party, and 20 by AIMIM. Besides these three parties, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic (SJDD) and Jantantrik Party Socialist (JPS) are part of the GDSF.

"The RLSP has good ground support in south and central Bihar and districts such as Buxar, Shekhpura, Jamui, Munger, East and West Champaran, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas and Kaimur are considered as its stronghold. Its candidates can surprise bigger political parties," remarked Patna-based lawyer Bharat Sharma.

He said that in the 2015 Assembly elections, the RLSP bagged two seats and 3.6 per cent votes.

"The RLSP strength is well recognised in the alliance and among other political parties. Kushwaha had pointed out to 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sinchai aur Kamai'. Now, the same tagline is used by Tejashwi Yadav in his political rallies at places where voting in the second phase is scheduled for November 3. It indicates that something is cooking between these two alliances," Sharma opined.

The BSP too has stronghold in districts such as Gopalganj, Rohtas, and Kaimur. The BSP had won six seats in 2005. It gave tickets to 228 candidates in the 2015 elections, but none won. The party however gained 2 per cent votes.

Mayawati and Kushwaha have done two joint rallies in Bhabhua and Karadhan, the stronghold of these two parties.

AIMIM contested the 2015 elections and managed to open its account in the Assembly by winning a seat from Muslim-dominated Kishanganj. Kushwaha and Asaduddin Owaisi have jointly addressed around 20 rallies, mostly in Muslim-dominated Seemanchal areas.

Ranbir Kushwaha, a member of Kishanganj Market Association said: "The AIMIM can cash in on Muslim votes in Seemanchal area like Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Katihar. These are Muslim-dominated districts and AIMIM has good chances of winning more seats. It is also a threat to the RJD and the JD-U."

The SBSP has good hold in some constituencies in Kaimur and Rohtas. Similarly, the JPS has stronghold in Ghoshi constituency and the SJDD in some constituencies in Darbhanga and Madhubani.

