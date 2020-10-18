Top
 The Hawk |  18 Oct 2020 5:49 AM GMT

Four persons have a narrow escape as car catches fire

Hyderabad: Four persons had a narrow escape when their vehicle accidentally caught fire near Malakpet railway bridge in Hyderabad on Saturday.

G. Nagaraju, AI, told ANI, "This is an accidental fire case. The car was burnt out when fire started from the car engine. There were four passengers in the car when this incident took place and none of them were injured as they got out as soon as the it started."

The car belongs to K. Vinod Kumar and a case has been registered in this regard at Chadarghat police station.

