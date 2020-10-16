Footwear thrown at Ibrahimpatnam MLA, TRS leaders on visit to flood-affected area

Rangareddy: Local residents hurled slippers at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and other TRS workers, during their visit to the flood-affected Medipally area, on Thursday. The MLA's vehicle was also vandalised.

Police lathi-charged and detained a few protesters who were present at the spot.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing for the victims of heavy rains and flash floods.

Due to heavy rains and flash floods across the state, 50 people have died in Telangana, officials informed.

—ANI