Footwear thrown at Ibrahimpatnam MLA, TRS leaders on visit to flood-affected area

Rangareddy: Local residents hurled slippers at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and other TRS workers, during their visit to the flood-affected Medipally area, on Thursday. The MLA's vehicle was also vandalised.
Police lathi-charged and detained a few protesters who were present at the spot.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing for the victims of heavy rains and flash floods.
Due to heavy rains and flash floods across the state, 50 people have died in Telangana, officials informed.
Updated : 16 Oct 2020 6:37 AM GMT
