ECoR expects to move at least one million tonnes fly ash in six months

Bhubaneswar: railway">East Coast Railway (ECoR) expects to move at least one million tonnes of fly ash by rail between October 2020 and March 2021.

In a virtual meeting, Vidya Bhusan, General Manager, Business Development Unit (BDU) of ECoR met the representatives of thermal power plants, integrated steel plants, alumunium smelter plants and cement plants.

"During the discussion, representative of industries were advised to take advantage of 40 per cent freight rebate granted on the movement of fly ash by rail. It was estimated that at least one million tonnes of fly ash traffic can be moved by rail." an official release said.

Other senior officials from commercial, operating, finance and mechanical departments of ECoR also attended the video conference meeting.

—ANI