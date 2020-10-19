DMK chief Stalin calls on CM Palaniswami

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin was among those who visited Chief Minister K Palaniswami here on Monday to convey condolences over the death of the latter's mother recently.

Ministers including D Jayakumar, C Vijayabaskar, and Kadambur Raju, Judges of the Madras High Court, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V M Velumani called on Palaniswami.

Stalin, also the leader of opposition in the Assembly, DMK leaders Duraimurugan and K Pondumudi visited the chief minister at his official Greenways Road residence.

MLAs and senior officials including chairman, central pollution control board, Shiv Das Meena, additional chief secretary, Vikram Kapoor and celebrities from the film industry also visited.

They paid floral tributes to a portrait of Palaniswami's mother Davusayammal, who died on October 13 at Salem at the age of 93, and conveyed their condolences to the chief minister.

—PTI