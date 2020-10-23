COVID-19: Odisha govt asks districts to ensure preparedness ahead of festive, winter season

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha has asked the district administrations and health authorities in the state to make adequate preparedness amid COVID-19 during the ensuing festive and winter season.

In a letter to district authorities, Secretary Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra stated, "As experts have warned that in view of the approaching festive and winter season, the resurgence of COVID-19 can not be ruled out."

Based upon the evidence of the second wave in many western European countries where winter has started as well as the surge of positive cases in Kerala after Onam festival, we should avoid any complacency about the decline in the number of new cases and keep up our efforts to contain the Pandemic, Mohapatra stated.

"Due to the upcoming festival season and the present unlock situation it is important to re-emphasise amongst the people the importance of following the COVID guidelines, through an intensive and focused campaigning strategy," Mohapatra said.

Reiterating the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik address of October 20th, Mohapatra asked the authorities to fine-tune the preparedness of their District/Corporate Limit for management of COVID-19, gear up the IEC campaign on a mission mode to ensure the following of COVID appropriate behaviour by all and strict enforcement of the Guidelines, As any relaxation in the enforcement of health norms will have serious implications.

CM Patnaik in his address on October 20th appealed to people to not to be complacent over the declining positivity rate and to avoid crowded places during the festival season.

