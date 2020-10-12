Cong appoints Special media Coordinators for Bihar elections

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday appointed Special Coordinators for Bihar elections to assist the Media Committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the Assembly polls.

According to AICC media in-charge Randeep Surjewala, Anshul Avijit, Sanjeev Singh, Abhay Dubey, Aman Panwar, Aadil Singh Boparai, Omar Hoda and Prashant Pratap Singh have been assigned as Special Coordinators of AICC Communications in Bihar elections yo assist the Media Committee for the Bihar elections headed by Mr Pawan Khera.



The Congress had on Sunday set up several committees for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, including the election management and coordination committee, publicity committee and media coordination committee.



Elections to the Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases, on October 28, November 3 and November 7.



Counting of votes will be held on November 10.



—UNI