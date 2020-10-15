CM to hold emergency review meet on heavy rains, flash floods in Telanana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold an emergency review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's camp office, here later this afternoon, to take stock of the situation following heavy rains and flash floods in the last few days in Telangana, especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad causing human loss and heavy damage to crops.

All Ministers and officials concerned will attend the meeting to discuss, among other things, measures to be initiated to cope with the situation caused by the heavy rains which had claimed 30 lives in the state,19 of them in the state capital which is still reeling under the impact of nature's fury.

The officials had been asked to come prepared for the meeting as the state government has to submit a report to the Centre on the damages caused by heavy rains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet last evening, assured the Chief Minister all help to tide over the devastation caused due to the incessant rains in the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind dialled Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday evening to find out about the heavy rain and flood situation in the state and about the ongoing rescue and relief measures.

He expressed concern about the loss of life and damages.

The unprecedented rains, the heaviest in Hyderabad in 117 years in the month of October, plunged the city into a pathetic situation as hundreds of localities were submerged and flood water entered scores of residences causing immense hardship to the people besides many buildings were damaged especially in the older part of the city.

Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the city for hours together on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to the heavy rains which had caused damage to power installations.

In some areas in the city, Army plunged into action for relief and rescue operations.

The heavy rains which had also lashed many parts of the state had claimed over ten human lives in different districts besides causing damage to crops in thousands of acres.

Mercifully, the sun came out on Thursday morning offering some respite to the people from the heavy rains and inclement weather.

The weather office, meanwhile, predicted light to moderate and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the next four days.

