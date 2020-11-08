CM instruct officials to take up beautification works of Yadadri temple complex to reflect peace

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials to take up the beautification works of Yadadri temple complex and surroundings to reflect the peace and spirituality.

Speaking at a high level review meeting on the Yadadri temple works at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, Mr Rao also instructed the officials to expedite the works in such a way that the temple complex should be inaugurated in two or three months, an official release said last night.

The Chief Minister said "Yadadri temple is being developed on par with other prestigious temple complexes in the country.

He added that the devotees all over the world are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the Yadadri temple complex.

The state is fast recovering from the Corona pandemic. Since the government is releasing the funds, the works on the temple complex should be expedited. The officials should ensure that the Yadadri temple complex should be inaugurated in two or three months," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Rao discussed the development works of the Bus stand, construction of cottages, beautification of the Yadadri temple surroundings, landscaping as well as the temple complex and offered his suggestions.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the works on Bus ways to the hill, VIP car parking, Kalyana Katta, Pushkarini Ghats, Brahmotsavam Kalyana Mandapam and other construction activities.

He reviewed the works going on for setting up of the police outpost, Anna Prasada Complex and Shopping Complex.

Mr Rao further instructed the officials to enlist the services of the sculptors involved in the making of Ayodhya, Akshardham temples in the making of the Yadadri temple.

The Chief Minister announced that since the existing RTC Depot land is utilised for the temple purposes, seven acres of land would be allotted to the TSRTC near the hill for the Bus depot.

In this context, he called up Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar over phone and asked him to take steps to construct the RTC depot in the allotted land in tune with the temple atmosphere.

Mr Rao wanted R & B Ministry to coordinate with the Transport department in this regard.

The Chief Minister wanted a parking place be developed in 11 acres of land to accommodate 3000 cars. He wanted the Food Courts should be arranged with strictly South Indian vegetarian dishes and also North Indian and inter-continental cuisine.

Since Yadadri is close to the capital city of Hyderabad, there would be a rush of tourists to the place.

The Chief Minister insisted that all the works pertaining to the Yadadri temple should reflect the spirituality and devotion of place.

—UNI