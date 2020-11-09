City mourns over supreme sacrifice of Tripura son in LoC

Agartala: A pall of gloom descended in the city yesterday after the news of the supreme sacrifice of Tripura's brave son Sudip Sarkar, a BSF jawan at LoC Machil sector of Kupwara in Kashmir on Sunday wee hour.

Sudip, a resident of Dhaleswar in the city has been serving in 169 battalions of BSF since 2000 and got posted in Machil sector two months ago. He left behind 64 –yrs old mother, wife, two daughters and an elder brother serving in Tripura State Rifles.

Sudip's body is scheduled to be brought to Agartala in the afternoon by a special aircraft of Indian Air Force for the last rite with state honour. The BSF headquarters has informed the sad demise of Sudip yesterday morning and local officials of BSF here have been with the bereaved family since then.

Dipankar Sarkar, the elder brother of the deceased said that Sudip was accorded a promotion recently and he was in the process of applying for VRS after completion of 20 years of service. The mother and wife had last words with Dipankar on Saturday evening before he had left for duty at LoC.

"Papa has scheduled to come home on leave after Diwali for two months, as during Covid-19 he did not turn up home since last March. Recently, he was posted to North Kashmir at LoC with promotion from Punjab but none of our family agreed to it. Today, he is coming but in a coffin," said Sudip's elder daughter Shubhra Sarkar, a student of Class VIII at a central school in Cooch Behar.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar mourned over the demise of Sudip. "I am saddened hearing the supreme sacrifice of the brave son of Tripura Sudip Sarkar in Pakistani bullet and pray almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to overcome the shock. We are with them," said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

According to the report, Sudip achieved martyrdom along with three Indian Army soldiers while neutralising three intruding terrorists in a major gunfight. The BSF patrol including Sudip had noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) of the LoC Fence at Machil sector.

A terrorist was shot dead in BSF bullet while others succeeded to breach the borders. Constable Sudip Sarkar tried to thwart them and sustained grievous injuries in face of their attacks and he succumbed to his injuries later.

