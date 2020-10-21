Chirag fires fresh salvo at Nitish says Bihar will get ruined if he becomes CM again

Patna: A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the feast organised as part of final rituals of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who died on October 8, his son and LJP

president Chirag Paswan fired another salvo at Mr Kumar, making an appeal to people not to cast even a single vote for him as Bihar would get ruined if he became Chief Minister for another term.

Mr Paswan while addressing media after releasing vision document of his party ' Bihar first Bihari first' said that Mr Kumar had miserably failed to perform and as its result, Bihar had lagged behind almost on all parameters of development. Mr Kumar was deliberately not talking about achievements of the last five years of his tenure as CM as he had nothing to share with the people, he added.

LJP president said that the education and health sectors had almost collapsed under the regime of the present dispensation. Condition of some hospitals in Bihar was so deplorable that even a machine to check blood pressure was not available there, he added.

Mr Paswan said that Mr Kumar did not hesitate in claiming that the condition of roads had improved so much that anyone could reach Patna from any part of Bihar in 5 hours. If anyone was to go to Gopalganj, he would feel how much time was consumed to reach there, he remarked.

—UNI