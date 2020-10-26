Campaigning for Bihar Phase I polls to end on Oct 26 evening

Patna: As campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections is slated to end on Monday evening, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will address one dozen rallies across the state in a last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

These rallies are slated to be held in district like Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Vaishali district — including Raghopur in Vaishali district from where he himself is a candidate as well as in Hasanpur where his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Earlier, Tej Pratap had invited Tejashwi in his won style through a tweet, saying that Arjun (Tejashwi) would come to a revolutionary place Hasanpur and that people of Hasanpur were invited to the occasion.

Hasanpur is one of the stronghold place for Lalu Prasad's family. It is considered a safe seat given to Tej Pratap after his divorce from Aishwarya Rai. Voting in Hasanpur is slated for November 3.

Tej Pratap was elected from Mahua constituency in Vaishali district in the 2015 elections. There were speculations that if Tej Pratap was again fielded from Mahua, the ruling Janata Dal-United may field Aishwarya to challenge him.

In Vaishali district, 'Krishnaith' or followers of Lord Krishna are in majority and use the title 'Rai' and claim to be higher in hierarchy within the six-seven Yadav sub-castes.

–IANS