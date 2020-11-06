Bombay HC to resume tomorrow hearing on Arnab Goswami's plea challenging arrest

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned to tomorrow hearing on a petition filed by Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami challenging his arrest and seeking relief in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case.

A bench of the High Court, while adjourning the matter for further hearing at 12 noon tomorrow, observed that it will not pass an order without hearing all parties.

Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Sarda -- were on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibag district magistrate court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami had alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

—ANI