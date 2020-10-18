B'luru police nab 4-men gang for shooting pub owner

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police arrested four members of a gang which is allegedly involved in pub owner, Manish Shetty shoot out case on Saturday, the police said.

The gang was hiding in a lodge in the city after committing the crime.

The police had opened fire on two the gang members who allegedly tried to attack the police who had taken them to recover murder weapons - four machetes hidden in burial ground on Hosur Road on the outskirts of the city.

According to the police, the arrested are identified as Shashikiran alias munna (45), resident of Somavarpet, Kodagu, Ganesha (39), resident of Mangaluru, Nitya (29), resident of Somavarpet, Kodagu and Akshay (32), resident of Bantwala in Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), M. N. Anucheth said that the police had to open fire at Munna, mastermind of this murder, and Akshay, who had gone with the police to recover murder weapons.

He added that personal rivalry between Munna and the deceased Shetty seem to be motive behind this murder.

"During the course of investigation, the police team had taken Munna and Akshay to Barlane cemetery on Hosur Road to recover the machetes used for the offence. At around 6.30 p.m., both the accused tried to assault the police team and our team opened fire on them in self defence," he explained.

In response to a question, Munna seems to have nursing grudge against Manish Shetty for his involvement in Karkala murder case. "First the gang opened a fire on Shetty, later, they hacked him to death using machete," he said.

It can be recalled that four bike borne assailants shot Manish Shetty, aged about 45 years, owner of the Duet bar was shot in front of his bar located on Rest House Park Road (RHP Road, off Brigade Road) at around 9 p.m. on October 15.

Immediately he was shifted to Mallya hospital for treatment but the hospital declared him brought dead.

—IANS