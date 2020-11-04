B'luru police gets custody of 4 of gang to probe fraud cases

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Wednesday got the custody of four persons alleged to be member of a Rajasthan gang from Hyderabad prison to probe fraud cases related to online buying-selling platforms like Olx and Quikr.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the gang members used to pose as defence personnel and post fake advertisements on online platforms and dupe gullible purchasers.

According to a senior police officer, there were similar fraud cases reported in Karnataka too and the CCB stepped in to probe their role in such crimes.

Hyderabad police had last month gone to Rajasthan and were forced to fire teargas shells in order to arrest the gang members from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

The Hyderabad police said the gang was involved in 40 fraud cases in Telangana.

According to police, the gang was cheating people since May 2018 through Quikr and OLX regarding sale of vehicles, mobile phones, furniture items and other electronic gadgets at low rates.

"Posing as Army personnel, they gained the trust of buyers and send fake copies of Aadhaar cards and other identity proofs. Once a person falls into their trap, they extracted money on pretexts like advance and shipment charges," police said.

—IANS