BJP leaders under house arrest in Hyd to foil protest

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad on Tuesday placed BJP leaders under house arrest to foil their reported plans to stage a protest at the chief minister's official residence over Tuesday's incidents in Siddipet.

Amid reports that the BJP leaders plan to lay siege to 'Pragati Bhavan', police placed BJP Vice President D.K. Aruna, member of Telangana Legislative Council Ramachandra Rao, party's lone MLA Raja Singh, Motkupalli Narasimhulu and others under house arrest.

Police personnel were deployed at the residence of Aruna to prevent her from leaving the residence. She told the police officials that she has to leave for Dubbak to campaign for the November 3 by-election to the Assembly seat.

Ramachandra Rao termed the house arrest as murder of democracy. He said that the BJP leaders have the freedom to meet the chief electoral officer and the governor to complain about the incidents in Siddipet.

He alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is worried over the winning prospects of the BJP in Dubbak and planted story money at the residence of a relative of party candidate M. Raghunandan Rao.

Siddipet tahsildar and executive magistrate along with the police had seized Rs.18.67 lakh from the residence of a relative of the BJP candidate. Police said some of the supporters of Raghunandan Rao attacked the revenue and police officials snatched part of the cash.

The incident triggered tension in the town. Police prevented BJP state president Bandi Sanjay from entering Siddipet and forcibly sent him back to Karimnagar. Some other BJP leaders were also taken into custody.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy rushed to the town on Monday night and called on a BJP worker who was allegedly injured in the incident during the cash seizure. He alleged that the TRS is worried as BJP is heading towards victory in the by-election.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay continued his protest at his office in Karimnagar, demanding action against Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis for his 'highhandedness'. The BJP MP alleged that the police official did not show the minimum courtesy and manhandled him when he was going to the town.

The Karimnagar MP demanded that suspension of the police commissioner and registration of criminal case against him.

BJP sources said Bandi Sanjay spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the incidents in Siddipet.

—IANS