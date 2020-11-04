Birthday bash turns ugly, BMW driver runs over constable

New Delhi: A constable and a pedestrian were injured after a man celebrating his birthday with his friends on the street ran his BMW over the policeman after the cops tried to stop them in South East Delhi's Sarita Vihar.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when two constables on patrolling duty on a service bike spotted a BMW in Sarita Vihar's H-Block where a cake was kept on the car and few boys were creating a ruckus. On being confronted by the cops, they started misbehaving and threatening the policemen.

The constables called for help and called an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV). On seeing the ERV, they ran towards Janta Flats, Madanpur Khadar. The group was followed by the ERV. The car took a turn near K Pocket divider and went towards ABC Pocket even as two constables signalled them to stop.

"The driver tried to hit constable Ankur. He jumped and saved himself. Thereafter, the driver, hit constable Jitender with the intention to kill him and ran him over," said RP Meena, DCP South East.

The offending car was chased by ERV and the car was later found abandoned near a juice corner. One person was also found injured on the spot.

Police said that on inspecting the car, a beer bottle were seen lying inside it.

The vehicle is registered in the name of Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad, who had given the vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.

A mobile phone was found in the vehicle which belongs to accused Kuldeep Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar who was celebrating his birthday along with his friends.

Both the accused are absconding. Police teams are conducting raids in a bid to arrest them.

—IANS