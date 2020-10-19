Bihar polls: Tejashwi challenges Nitish for debate on development

Patna: With just days left for the Bihar assembly elections, Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday challenged Chief minister Nitish Kumar for an open debate.

Yadav said that the chief Minister can choose any time and place to debate with him on the issue of development. Yadav issued a challenge to Kumar to debate his achievements in the last 15 years as the head of the government while he was speaking with reporters on Monday.

He said, "I urge Nitish Kumar to debate with me any of his achievements in the last 15 years. We should start this tradition because democracy was established for the first time in Bihar in Vaishali. There should be a debate between chief ministerial candidates."

He further said that people were very angry with the state government. Yadav claimed that the Grand Alliance will form a government with a comfortable majority.

Yadav has been constantly targeting the government over the the issues of unemployment and migration in every election meeting.

Meanwhile, reacting to the challenge, former Bihar BJP president and union minister Nityanand Rai said he was ready to debate Tejashwi anywhere on any issue of development. He said Nitish is the NDA's chief ministerial candidate and he is busy in the election campaign.

In Bihar, polling for the 243-member assembly elections in three phases will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

