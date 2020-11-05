Bihar polls: Kushwaha seeks FIR against Cong candidate

Patna: Former Union Minister and RLSP President Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday demanded that an FIR be registered against Jaleel Mastan, the Congress candidate from Bihar's Amour Assembly constituency. "While sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi, Mastan threatened AIMIM President Assadudin Owaisi and said that he will chop off his hands and legs and send them to Hyderabad," Kushwaha said. Also Read - Cong terms Owaisi 'B Team' of BJP ahead of final phase in Bihar "Such a remark from Mastan in the presence of Rahul Gandhi is completely unacceptable. The question mark is also on Rahul Gandhi. Why did he allow such things to take place from the stage where he was also sitting? Why has he not apologised to the public. If the Mahagathbandhan does not take cognisance of such low standards of politics, we will give an appropriate response to them. We are not wearing bangles," Kushwaha said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is an alliance partner of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and they are fighting together under the umbrella of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) in the ongoing Bihar Assembly election. Besides the AIMIM and RLSP, four more parties are also in the alliance. On Wednesday, Assadudin Owaisi hit back at the Congress party and said: "I am used to hearing such statements from the BJP and the Congress. Take my life, but I won't leave Seemanchal. We live in the heart of Seemanchal now."

Seemanchal may turn out to be fertile ground for Owaisi. The region is Muslim dominated -- Kishanganj district has 60 per cent Muslim population, Katihar has 40, Araria has 45 and Purnia has 30 per cent Muslim population. The AIMIM is fighting on three seats each in Araria, Purnia and Katihar districts and is contesting on all the four seats in Kishanganj district. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may feel the pinch of Owaisi's presence in Seemanchal. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), without taking Owaisi's name said that he is helping the BJP. "We are fighting against the saffron party, which has launched all of its Central and state leaders against me. A person also came from outside and every one knows who he is helping -- it is the BJP. Now, it is up to you to become a great host and be hospitable to him," Tejashwi said at a rally in Thakurganj constituency of Kishanganj on Wednesday.

