Bihar Minister Kapil Deo Kamat dies due to COVID-19

Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to coronavirus infection on Friday. He was 69.

The Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, and was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Responding to his demise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences and said that Kamat was a "very grounded leader".

"He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields," Kumar said in a statement.

"His funeral will be held with state honors," he added.

—ANI