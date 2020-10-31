Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi slammed for campaigning despite being Covid positive

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has landed in a controversy after it emerged he was involved in election campaigning despite testing Covid positive 9 days ago.

Modi was involved in road show in Danapur in favour of the BJP candidate on Friday evening and he is also campaigning in Peerpaiti, Bhagalpur, Bakhtiyarpur-Khusrupur and Fatuha in Patna district on Saturday.

Modi tested Covid positive on October 22 and was admitted in Patna AIIMS. As per Covid norms of health department any person found infected should undergo isolation for 14 days.

RJD leader and state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan countered Sushil Kumar Modi and said: "Was he realy infected with coronavirus or he was admitted in hospital to gain sympathy of voters? BJP leaders are one by one infected with coronavirus."

"As he claims that he was having coronavirus and hospitalised in Patna AIIMS. The doctors have asked him to under go home quarantine for 14 days. Why he is doing election campaign and spreading the virus to others? Who gives him freedom to roam in public and put others' lives in danger?" Gagan said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) went a step ahead and alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is responsible for "murder" of devotees of Durga and its leaders are spreading coronavirus to "kill" common people.

"This is bizarre to know that a person at a responsible post is involved in spreading coronavirus in public. Sushil Modi doesn't care about common people. His irresponsible act is completely unacceptable. He himself declared that he had tested Corona positive. NCP urges the Election Commission to take cognisance in this matter and initiate immediate action against him," said Sudip Pandey, Bhojpuri super star and NCP general secretary of Mumbai Mahanagar.

"He is a Deputy CM of Bihar and if he falls ill during campaign, he will get best medical facilities. But what about common people who may get infected after coming in contact with him? Everyone knows the kind of medical facilities available for common people," Pandey said.

"During lockdown, the NDA government where he is holding Deputy CM's post had refused migrant labouers to enter into the territories of Bihar. On that occasion, he along with other NDA leaders were apprehensive about Covid-19 virus spreading in Bihar if they would allow them to enter inside," he alleged.

—IANS