Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a twitter, the deputy CM informed that he has been admitted to AIIMS Patna and will be back soon for campaigning.

Notably, Mr Modi's party -- Bharatiya Janata Party -- released its poll manifesto earlier in the day promising a free of cost COVID vaccine for the residents if they return to power.

—UNI