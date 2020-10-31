Bengaluru civic body issues show-cause notices to 7 pvt hospitals

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner, N. Manjunath Prasad on Saturday issued show-cause notices to seven private hospitals for failing to set aside 50% beds for Covid patients referred by the government.



The commissioner warned that the BBMP would close down the Out Patients Department first and subsequently shift all admitted patients to another hospital and close down these erring hospitals.

The BBMP issued the show-cause notices to Artyem Hospital, Rangadorai Memorial Hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital, Dr GVG Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Srinivas Hospital, Medstar Hospital and Nandana Healthcare Services India Ltd.

The state government, invoking the provisions of the Karnataka Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic and Pandemic Controlling Act, had directed private hospitals in August to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for Covid patients.

The BBMP commissioner said that he had given a 24-hour deadline to the hospitals for their response. "We are working on a plan to act tough with erring hospitals, " he added.

"The BBMP directs reserving 50% percent beds in each category - general wards, HDU, ICU with ventilators. The BBMP has issued notice to seven hospitals and warned them of 'exemplary' action, " he said.

Prasad had earlier also issued show-cause notices to several private hospitals which were reluctant to share their beds with the state.

"The very next day after taking charge as BBMP commissioner, I had phoned private hospitals in the guise of a Covid patient and was turned away by them, " he said.

—IANS