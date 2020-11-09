Ball Starts Rolling For The Bengal Election 2021

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Election Commission of India (EC) had called an all-party meeting for West Bengal on Monday to discuss preparations for the crucial 2021 Assembly polls in the state.



BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar, who represented the state BJP, said that firstly he has demanded proper and true voter list and free and fair elections.

"It is needless to say that we have demanded for free and fair election and also requested EC to see that there is no untoward incident during the elections. But before that we have asked EC to ensure that the names in the voter list are proper and unaltered. Most of the time those who are asked to take stock of such things in the districts are not seen and fake voter lists are made so that false votes can be given. This needs to be checked," mentioned the state BJP vice president.

Majumdar also added, "The people who are appointed for such jobs are mostly teachers. State education minister was also present in the meeting and I have requested him to see that things are taken up properly. Everybody is being controlled by the state government and is manipulated accordingly. This should be stopped in order to have a fair election."

Something similar was also heard from Congress' Soumya Aich Roy.

"Appointment of booth level officer and agent will be made. But the irony is most of the time these officers are not available to perform their duties. We have asked the EC to send mandates to all DMs and ADMs to specify fixed stipulated time so that all can be seen working. 85 percent of the booths remain unattended by booth level officers, so these things should be given proper attention first," mentioned Roy.

According to the EC's official sources, "Unless something unforeseen happens in terms of the Covid-19 situation by way of a full-fledged public health emergency, these elections will also be held on time. The commission is starting its groundwork this month for that."

The official said that the maximum number of voters in a booth would be capped keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation and steps to restructure booths were already underway.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by its supremo Mamata Banerjee, would be fighting for its third term, the BJP, emerged as the main opposition by making impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by securing 18 of the 42 seats, is now eyeing the West Bengal assembly.



