Assam: SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna arrested by CID in question paper leak case

 The Hawk |  16 Oct 2020 6:47 AM GMT

Guwahati: Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday evening.

He was arrested in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment test's question paper leak case.

"Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, has been arrested by CID today evening in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment test's question paper leak case. He would be produced before the court on Friday," Assam police said in a press statement.

—ANI

Updated : 16 Oct 2020 6:47 AM GMT
Tags:    Assam   SP   Kumar Sanjit Krishna   CID   

The Hawk


