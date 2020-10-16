Assam: SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna arrested by CID in question paper leak case

Guwahati: Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday evening.
He was arrested in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment test's question paper leak case.
"Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, has been arrested by CID today evening in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment test's question paper leak case. He would be produced before the court on Friday," Assam police said in a press statement.
—ANI
Updated : 16 Oct 2020 6:47 AM GMT
