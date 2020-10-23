AP CM directs officials to hold a comprehensive land survey

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on conducting a comprehensive land survey, aiming at providing permanent land ownership.

He held a review meeting on the comprehensive land survey here on Thursday night.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to start the comprehensive land survey from January 1, 2021, and complete it by January 2023, without committing any errors.

As the survey is being conducted after a long gap of about 100 years, the Chief Minister directed officials to increase the number of survey teams and use the best technology like drones, rovers, to digitalise the land records.

"The land registration services should be provided in all village secretariats along with the equipment for the survey and the surveyors must be trained in the latest technology.

The entire digitalisation process has to be tamper-proof", he told the officials.

The officials apprised Mr Reddy that the entire survey would be held in three phases, and the arrangements are in progress.

All the survey details would be updated online on a regular basis directly from the drones and rover along with a picture with a GIS tag.

"The survey across the state will be taking place in 1.22 lakh sq km, where 4500 survey teams take up surveys simultaneously. So far, a pilot survey project is being conducted at Takkellapadu in Jaggayyapeta mandal of Krishna district, with the latest technology", the officials informed the Chief Minister.

The officials also stated that 70 base stations are required for the survey and a few are already being established.

The officials said that necessary steps were being taken to solve the pending land disputes through mobile courts in villages.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Prasad, Commissioner of Stamps and Registration Siddarth Jain, and other officials took part in the review meeting.

