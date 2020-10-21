Andhra to make 26,000 police recruitments in four years: CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that 26, 000 vacancies in the Police Department would be filled up in the next four years, that is, 6, 500 recruitments per year.



"Considering the existing vacancies, weekly offs given to police and additional requirement, police recruitment process will be notified in December, " Reddy said while speaking at the Police Commemoration Day in Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

He said that the recruitment schedule will be announced in January even as he directed Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to work on it.

The Chief Minister said the recruitment will be carried out in phases.

After his party came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, Reddy has fulfilled his election promise of giving a day off to policemen, which also resulted in the need to recruit more policemen.

He also promised that amount due to the Police Welfare Fund for the last three years will be released immediately.

Reddy praised the hard work done by policemen across the state in fighting crime in all its manifestations, irrespective of rain or sunshine, day or night or the challenges thrown at them by technology.

Police Commemoration Day activities began across the southern state on Wednesday, which will last for 10 days.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and other high officials participated in the Commemoration Day.



—IANS