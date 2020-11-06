Andhra to hire more personnel to better fight offences

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government will hire 30 more people under different categories in the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to better fight offences related to liquor, sand, gambling and narcotics.

"Proposal for creation of 30 additional posts in different categories such as supporting staff to be filled on deputation basis, five posts in different categories to be filled on outsourcing basis and permission to fill 71 posts in different categories on outsourcing basis against the sanctioned vacant posts to cope up with the day to day work," said a cabinet meeting note detailing the key takeaway points.

The state cabinet took this decision to crackdown on indiscriminate sand mining, black marketing, hoarding and illegal cross border smuggling of sand.

Enforcement powers such as conducting raids, booking cases, filing FIRs and producing the accused in courts, related to these offences have been transferred to the SEB.

Illegal sand mining has been a problem in the state for long while liquor smuggling from other states has emerged as a new menace, as the state government has adopted a policy of not promoting liquor consumption among others.

—IANS